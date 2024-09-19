Domonique Foxworth and Dan Graziano discuss whether the San Francisco 49ers are the team to beat in the NFC. (1:35)

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his suburban Detroit home to get more privacy.

"There's plenty of space. It's on 2 acres. The home is beautiful," Campbell told Crain's Detroit Business. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

He didn't elaborate, but Fox 2 in Detroit reported that Campbell's home address was leaked to the public and that he and his family became the victim of pranks and harassment after tough Lions losses, including in the NFC Championship Game. The Campbell family has filed police reports, Fox 2 reported.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department released a statement, saying in part that it "is committed to the safety of all of our residents. Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. We hope that everyone, including fans, will respect the privacy of individuals and their families."

On Friday, Campbell again declined to discuss his decision to sell the house but said it wasn't meant with any negativity toward Lions fans.

"I love our fans. Our fans are unbelievable," he said. "There's nowhere that I would want to be or any other team that I'd want to coach for. It's rare to have an environment like we have and to be able to coach here, play here and I tell our guys that all the time. This is a rare spot, and you better enjoy it because not every place has it like we have it."

Campbell and wife, Holly, listed the 7,800-square-foot house in Bloomfield Hills for $4.5 million this week. A deal was pending within 24 hours, Crain's reported.

Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021. After a 3-13-1 record that season, the team has become one of the best in the NFL.

Campbell's home was built in 2013 for Igor Larionov, a Hockey Hall of Fame member who played for the Detroit Red Wings.

The likely buyers are "huge" Lions fans, said Ashley Crain, who is representing Campbell and the buyers in the sale.

The Campbell family has already moved into a new home, Fox 2 reported.

"I feel happy for them that they can have that privacy," Crain told Fox 2. "And I would hope all the fans out there love him enough and they give him that privacy and their family too."

ESPN's Eric Woodyard and The Associated Press contributed to this report.