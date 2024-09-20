Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Running back Kareem Hunt, signed this week to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, will not play in Sunday night's game at the Atlanta Falcons, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

"We'll see how it goes next week and see where he is at,'' Reid said. "He got a lot of reps this week with a scout team, so that was good for him to get in there and run around and get back into the football part.

"He did [well]. He's in decent shape now. He's got to have an opportunity to play a football game somewhere to tell you the rest, but he came in in good shape, so that's a plus.''

The Chiefs will go with undrafted rookie Carson Steele, veteran Samaje Perine and Keaontay Ingram (promoted this week from the practice squad) at running back against the Falcons. The Chiefs signed Hunt to the practice squad after losing Isiah Pacheco with a broken fibula. Pacheco was placed on injured reserve this week.

The Chiefs selected Hunt in the third round in 2017, the same draft in which they acquired Patrick Mahomes. Hunt had a big rookie season, rushing for a league-high 1,327 yards, catching 53 passes and scoring 11 touchdowns.

He was well on his way to another 1,000-yard season in 2018 when a video surfaced showing him shoving a woman outside his residence. The NFL then placed Hunt on the commissioner's exempt list. The Chiefs released Hunt, saying he had not been truthful when they had asked him about the incident.

Hunt, 29, played the past five seasons for the Browns in his hometown of Cleveland. The most productive of those seasons came in 2020, when he rushed for 841 yards and caught 38 passes.

Last season, Hunt rushed for 411 yards and caught 15 passes.