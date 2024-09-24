Stephen A. Smith and Damien Woody debate the Pittsburgh Steelers' 3-0 record and how Justin Fields has played so far. (2:18)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bracing for edge rusher Alex Highsmith to miss multiple weeks with his groin injury, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

The injury won't require surgery, the source told Fowler.

Coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday ruled Highsmith out for Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts.

Highsmith suffered the injury during the first half of Pittsburgh's 20-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 that improved the Steelers to 3-0.

Highsmith initially missed time with a groin injury during training camp, but he said Monday that his in-game injury "felt different." Highsmith also battled a groin injury three seasons ago.

"Ultimately I got to look at what I'm doing when it comes to training over the summer and stuff like that," Highsmith said. "I work hard and everything I do, I just got to, have to change some things."

Since being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, Highsmith worked his way into being a steady starter alongside fellow pass rusher T.J. Watt.

With Highsmith sidelined, the Steelers will turn to 2023 fourth-round pick Nick Herbig, who had two sacks in 19 snaps against the Chargers.

Highsmith has one sack for the Steelers this season. He has 30.5 sacks for the Steelers since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2020 draft, including a career-best 14.5 in 2022.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.