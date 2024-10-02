Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- In just four games, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has set multiple NFL records and helped revive a long-struggling franchise. His No. 5 jersey has even become a top seller.

But he doesn't see himself as anything other than a guy entering his fifth game.

"I'm still a rookie," Daniels said.

Those four games have helped Washington to a 3-1 start -- its best since 2011 -- entering Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns (1-3).

Washington has not started 4-1 since 2008.

Daniels has already set the record for highest completion percentage after four games of a season (82.1), and he has also become the first quarterback to complete 85% or more of his passes in two consecutive games. He ranks fourth in quarterback rating at 73.3 and in yards per attempt at 8.5. He has thrown for 897 yards, 3 touchdowns and only 1 interception while rushing for another 215 yards and four scores.

He has become a hot topic of conversation on multiple TV and radio shows. Fanatics even announced that Daniels' jersey was its No. 1 seller last week.

Daniels said he's thankful to be in this position and impacting lives. But, while he's aware of what people are saying about him, he said he's not letting it affect him.

"Because I could be playing good and then playing bad and people would be thinking the opposite," Daniels said. "It's staying level-headed."

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has a record 82.1 completion percentage after four games, throwing for 897 yards, 3 touchdowns and only 1 interception while rushing for another 215 yards and 4 scores. Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

In the spring, a reporter asked him about the benefits of being a "star" quarterback. Daniels shot that down, saying he hadn't done anything yet. When asked Wednesday whether he could at least be referred to as a "star rookie," Daniels made it clear he wasn't interested in labels.

"You can say whatever you want," Daniels said. "I'm still a rookie in my eyes, so I let everybody else do the talking for me. I don't get caught up in that stuff. But man, it's just a blessing. Just the preparation, obviously the team believing in me and we're going out there and competing every Sunday."

Washington coach Dan Quinn said he hasn't worried about the extra attention and early success changing Daniels' approach.

"All he has shown since he's been here is a relentless approach to getting better and staying in the moment," Quinn said. "He's got a remarkable level-headedness to him that's wise beyond his age. If I had concerns, I would've already addressed it. He is a very easy guy to support and being on this journey with him and starting with it together, it's a really cool thing that I get to be a part of with him."

Daniels has built a strong relationship with teammates, often playfully jawing with linebacker Bobby Wagner about their respective basketball prowess, among other topics. But they see what he has done and how he has handled the early fame.

"He's very poised, very mature, and he comes in and works and that's the biggest thing, especially when you are young," Wagner said. "Just come in, do the work, make plays. The thing that's been the most impressive is with all the success, with all the national attention, he's been very humble and the work hasn't changed, which is really cool to see."