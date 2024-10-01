Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Jayden Daniels ends up the top fantasy QB

The Washington rookie is off to an historic start to his NFL career, completing a record (through four games) 82.1% of his passes, but he is also averaging 55 rushing yards per game with more rushing touchdowns (4) than passing ones (3).