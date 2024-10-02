Open Extended Reactions

We've witnessed a tumultuous first month of the 2024 NFL season under center. Quarterback play has been up and down, as evidenced by the league's 202.8 passing yards per game -- the lowest average through four weeks in more than two decades.

Josh Allen leads the league in QBR (82.3) through four starts, followed by Sam Darnold (73.5). Jordan Love returned this past weekend after an MCL injury in the season opener, while Tua Tagovailoa is on the IR after his third concussion as an NFL player. Andy Dalton replaced a struggling Bryce Young in Carolina, and rookie Jayden Daniels is off to a historic start. So yeah, we've seen it all.

We decided to check in on 10 signal-callers after Week 4, and our NFL Nation reporters answered big questions about key situations at the game's most important position. Let's start with Allen's early success alongside a new receiving corps. (The 10 questions are listed alphabetically by team.)

Jump to a team:

BUF | CLE | JAX | MIN | NE

NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | WSH

What is the main takeaway from Josh Allen's hot start with a much different supporting cast?

Allen is still Allen, no matter his targets. Even with the questions surrounding the Bills' almost completely new wide receiver room, Allen is still showing he is one of the best NFL quarterbacks. Sunday's game against the Ravens was a downturn for an offense that scored 35-plus points in the first three games, but the larger body of work is showing Allen has adapted well to new targets.

He has played at an MVP level, limiting the turnovers overall with zero interceptions. It's the first time he has gone the first four games without a pick, and it's tied for his second-longest streak at any point in a season over his career. While there isn't a clear No. 1 receiver like Stefon Diggs was last season, Allen is showing strong connections with Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Rookie Keon Coleman has also made a couple of impressive grabs. -- Alaina Getzenberg, Bills reporter

What is the Browns coaching staff's level of concern about Deshaun Watson's struggles?

Watson has posted the lowest QBR of all qualified passers (23.7) and is averaging 4.9 yards per attempt through four games. But the coaching staff believes there have been bright moments to build on. Against the Raiders, he threw a go-ahead touchdown pass that was wiped out by a holding penalty, and receiver Amari Cooper dropped another dime that led to an interception.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has acknowledged Watson can be better, but he has said the same about his supporting cast, which has been plagued by drops and leaky protection. -- Daniel Oyefusi, Browns reporter

How are the Jaguars addressing Trevor Lawrence's early struggles as they try to get their first win of the season?

They're trying to get him into a rhythm to get him rolling. Jacksonville called some short, quick throws against Houston, including play-action on the goal line for a touchdown. But Lawrence's biggest issue is that he's missing normal throws that should be easy for NFL quarterbacks -- such as overthrowing Christian Kirk on a post route that would've been a sure touchdown and airmailing a pass to Brian Thomas Jr. that was intercepted.

It's a mix of facing a lot of pressure (32.6% of his dropbacks) and -- as coach Doug Pederson put it -- getting too amped up on some plays. Navigating those two issues will help get Lawrence on track. And Pederson believes that once Lawrence has a run of success, he'll look like the quarterback he was in the first half of 2023, before the injuries piled up. -- Michael DiRocco, Jaguars reporter

What is most surprising about Sam Darnold's hot start?

Darnold has played only five snaps -- and thrown just two passes -- when the Vikings are trailing. And all five snaps came in the first quarter of Week 1.

We already knew that Darnold landed in a quarterback-friendly spot, from coaching to personnel to scheme. But the Vikings rank second in the NFL with 38 first-quarter points, and they have been so good overall that Darnold hasn't been overloaded with stressful situations.

Darnold has, of course, made some high-leverage throws and led important scoring drives late in games. Third-down passes to receivers Jalen Nailor in Week 2 and Justin Jefferson in Week 4 stand out in particular. But there is no substituting the advantage of playing from ahead because of the flexibility it lends to playcalling and the stress it puts on opposing defenses. It is yet another assist Darnold has gotten from his new environment. -- Kevin Seifert, Vikings reporter

play 1:43 Have the Vikings passed the Lions as best team in the NFC North? Jeff Saturday and Domonique Foxworth break down the NFC North with the Vikings at 4-0 and the Lions at 3-1.

When might we see Drake Maye get his first start?

Veteran Jacoby Brissett has taken 40 quarterback hits, so Maye could start as soon as Week 6 if this pace continues. It's hard to imagine Brissett making it through the season this way. As coach Jerod Mayo said Sunday: "He is taking some huge shots and continues to get back up. Sometimes you're like, 'Man, is he OK?'"

If Brissett does keep getting back up, the eventual passing of the torch to Maye would depend on these factors: how Brissett is playing, Maye's continued growth behind the scenes and whether the Patriots can support the rookie with better offensive line play and consistent separation from receivers. For now, it makes sense to view things through this week-to-week snapshot. Mayo also acknowledged Monday that Brissett remains QB1. -- Mike Reiss, Patriots reporter

What is the biggest thing that Daniel Jones can do to prove he's the Giants' guy beyond this year?

Win games and put up massive numbers. It's that simple. Jones needs to be one of the league's best quarterbacks over the final 13 games to be the Giants' starter beyond this season. Currently, he's in the middle of the pack in QBR (55.7) and ranked 25th in completion percentage (63.2%).

The team already looked to replace him this past offseason. It seems almost certain the Giants will do the same again in next year's draft, unless Jones proves he's a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback. "This is the year for Daniel," general manager Joe Schoen said this summer on "Hard Knocks." "Plan all along was give him a couple years. Is he our guy for the next 10 years? Or do we need to pivot and find somebody else?"

Jones needs to take his game to an unforeseen level for New York not to find somebody else. -- Jordan Raanan, Giants reporter

Was it ambitious to expect Aaron Rodgers to already be in top form?

Yes, it was unrealistic to expect vintage Rodgers on a week-to-week basis in the first month of the season. He's a 40-year-old quarterback coming off Achilles surgery. Did you think he'd be 2021 Rodgers out of the gate?

Rodgers has ranked 19th in Total QBR (50.1). He flashed his MVP form in a Week 3 win over the Patriots, highlighted by his ability to extend plays, but he looked his age against the blitz-heavy Broncos in Week 4. It might be a sneak preview of what's to come: dazzling one week, pedestrian the next week. Such is life at 40. -- Rich Cimini, Jets reporter

What can the Eagles do to mitigate Jalen Hurts' turnover issues?

Hurts threw just one interception during training camp this summer while he was mostly playing what he calls "point guard" -- getting the ball out of his hands quickly with short rhythm throws to his playmakers. It has been a different story through four games, as Hurts' average time before throws of 3.1 seconds ranks 32nd among all quarterbacks. He has five fumbles (three lost) and four interceptions over four games.

The one constant in this offense has been running back Saquon Barkley, who ranks third in rushing yards (435) and is averaging 6.0 yards per carry. Leaning into the ground game and putting Hurts in more favorable second- and third-down situations will help keep the turnovers to a minimum. -- Tim McManus, Eagles reporter

What's the latest on the Steelers' QB1 situation going forward? Is this officially Justin Fields' job?

Coach Mike Tomlin isn't touching the depth chart until Russell Wilson is healthy enough to play -- so Fields won't be anything other than an interim starter until then. Fields doesn't mind being QB2; as he said, "A listing on a computer screen? Nah, I'm good."

Since aggravating his training camp calf injury on Sept. 5, Wilson has been limited in practice and inactive for every game. To get back on the field, he'll need to be a full participant in practice and show Tomlin that he's capable of being productive while also protecting himself.

Fields has improved with each game despite slow starts and recurring miscues on the snap exchange with center Zach Frazier. He has turned the ball over just once. Against the Colts, he became the first player in Steelers history with 300 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a game, per ESPN Research. -- Brooke Pryor, Steelers reporter

play 1:04 Is Justin Fields a starting fantasy QB? Field Yates and Liz Loza examine Justin Fields' fantasy stock ahead of a matchup vs. the Cowboys.

What three words best describe Jayden Daniels' rookie campaign so far?

Poise, accuracy, humility.

It has gotten to the point that coach Dan Quinn needs a thesaurus to find a word besides "poise" to describe Daniels' pocket presence. One example: Daniels didn't flinch under duress against the Bengals, delivering a 27-yard dime to Terry McLaurin while being hit. He has completed 82.1% of his passes, but the accuracy shows even more in his ability to lead players into more yards after the catch. The poise and accuracy also explain having one turnover.

And the humility comes out when, two days after the Cincinnati win, he referred to it as "just another game" and that he was only here to do his one-eleventh part on offense. It's why teammates gravitate to him. -- John Keim, Commanders reporter