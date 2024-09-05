Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he thinks Russell Wilson has more at stake in his debut with the Steelers than Kirk Cousins does with the Falcons. (1:25)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was limited in Thursday's practice after reporting tightness in the calf he injured during training camp.

Coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't say when Wilson, 35, informed coaches of the tightness but added the quarterback will get further evaluated out of an abundance of caution.

"His calf got tight, so we wanted to exercise some precaution," Tomlin said. "We'll see what tomorrow looks like and kind of go from there."

Wilson was initially scheduled to speak with the media Thursday afternoon, but he delayed his availability to Friday following the calf aggravation.

Wilson first injured the calf pushing a sled during the team's conditioning test on the eve of training camp, and he didn't throw a pass in a team period for 10 practices after the injury. Wilson slowly returned to being a full participant in practice by the end of camp, but he missed the first preseason game and played in just six series over the final two. After playing five series in the second preseason game, Wilson said he "felt great" and "strong," adding that his calf injury wasn't a factor.

Asked about long-term impacts of Wilson's apparently new calf tightness Thursday, Tomlin simply responded, "None," and downplayed the significance of the injury to game-planning for the team's season opener against the Falcons on Sunday.

"It really doesn't [affect game-planning] at all, to be honest with you," he said.

If Wilson can't go, Justin Fields, who Wilson beat out for the starting job, would start in his place. Tomlin expressed confidence in the 2021 Bears first-round pick.

"I'm extremely comfortable if that is the case, certainly," Tomlin said.

Because of Wilson's training camp injury, Fields got extra experience working with the first-team offense, something that could benefit him if he has to fill in for Wilson.

"I don't know the specifics of it or what's going on, but obviously Russ is a great competitor," wide receiver Van Jefferson said. "He wants to be out there. If Justin has to step out there, he's more than prepared to do that.

"But at the end of the day, we're just going out there and play. Whoever gets out there, the job still has to get done. So, both quarterbacks are capable of doing that on Sunday and we're just going to roll with whoever's out there."