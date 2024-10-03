Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb said Thursday his surgically repaired left knee is feeling good after his first practice in more than a year, but he's unsure when he'll make his season debut.

Chubb practiced Wednesday for the first time since undergoing season-ending surgery for a knee injury suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season, but he is unlikely to play Sunday against the Washington Commanders. He has had procedures to repair his medial capsule, meniscus and MCL in late September and another to repair damage to his ACL in November.

"It felt good," Chubb said before his second practice Thursday. "I've been doing things on my own for a while now, so I've been used to everything I've done out there. It feels good."

Asked if he expects to return to his prior form, he added: "I guess we'll all find out at the same time."

Neither the Browns nor Chubb, who has spent the first four games of the season on the physically unable to perform list, have committed to a date for his season debut. Cleveland will have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

"Whenever I feel good," Chubb said when asked how much time he would need before playing.

Chubb, who also tore his MCL, PCL and LCL in his left knee while at the University of Georgia in 2015, said he is not worried about contact or getting hurt again.

"Once you get out there and you're running around, it's like you're 8 years old again," Chubb said. "It's like riding a bike. That's not something that's in my head. You can't control that. So, I'm going to go out there and play fast."

Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said it was too early to evaluate Chubb after one practice.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection will be a welcomed addition to an offense that has struggled in the first month of the season. Cleveland ranks 26th in both points per game (16.5) and rushing yards per game (94.8). Quarterback Deshaun Watson has also posted a 23.7 Total QBR, the worst mark in the NFL among qualified passers.