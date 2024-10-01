The NFL announced Tuesday that it has suspended Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. five games without pay for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Hall, who pleaded no contest in September to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct stemming from a domestic altercation in the summer, will be eligible for reinstatement after the Browns' Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders.

Hall has been on the commissioner's exempt list since the beginning of the regular season. In accordance with the personal conduct policy, all regular-season games a player misses while on the exempt list are credited against any suspension later imposed on him but the player must return his salary for those missed games.

Hall, who was originally charged with one count of domestic violence, was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence, a $250 fine and two years of monitored time. A protection order between Hall and his fiancée was dropped last week at her request.

Hall, an Ohio native who played three seasons at Ohio State, was selected by the Browns in the second round (No. 54 overall) of April's draft.

