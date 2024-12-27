Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers activated running back J.K. Dobbins from injured reserve, the team announced Friday. Dobbins is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the New England Patriots.

Dobbins has been on injured reserve for the Chargers' past four games with a left knee MCL sprain suffered in L.A.'s Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Injuries have plagued Dobbins throughout his career. The 26-year-old played in just 24 of a potential 73 games because of injuries in his first four seasons in the NFL with the Ravens from 2020 to '23. But Dobbins had undergone a career renaissance since signing with the Chargers in the offseason.

He was one of the league's top backs before his injury in Week 12, averaging 72.6 yards per game through the first 11 weeks, seventh in the NFL. Dobbins was a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

The Chargers will need Dobbins, as the team already ruled out running back Gus Edwards with an ankle injury.