EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. practiced Friday for the first time this week, and there seems to be a good chance both are active Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.

Nabers is officially listed as questionable with a toe injury. Tracy was not given an injury designation for Sunday's game, meaning he has been cleared to play. Both were officially listed as limited participants in practice.

Coach Brian Daboll said before Friday's practice that he was "hopeful" both would be ready for Sunday's game against the Colts. Nabers was on the field moving without any noticeable limitations during the early part of practice open to the media.

It didn't look all that promising earlier in the week.

Nabers, the sixth pick in this year's draft, is just 31 receiving yards from reaching 1,000 for the season. His 97 receptions also lead the Giants, and his 155 targets are tops in the NFL despite Nabers having missed two games earlier this season because of a concussion.

"Any opportunity I have to go out there on the football field and play with my brothers, whether I'm nicked up or not," said Nabers, who has played through injury throughout the second half of the season. "I know a lot of guys are battling a lot of injuries in the facility and in the building right now -- they still continue to go out there and ball.

"I'm going to be right there with those guys if I can and continue to go out there with those guys and ball out."

New York (2-13) is looking to snap a franchise-record 10-game skid on Sunday. It also is trying to avoid being the first team in NFL history to finish 0-9 at home in a season.

Tracy, a fifth-round pick out of Purdue, has 721 yards rushing in 15 games and 10 starts. He's 16 yards shy of reaching 1,000 total yards from scrimmage as a rookie.

While Nabers and Tracy look likely to be on the field in Week 17, starting center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), middle linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. (shin/shoulder) and safety Raheem Layne (knee) were ruled out for Sunday.