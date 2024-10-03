Open Extended Reactions

Versatile running back Roger Craig, former MVP Ken Anderson and key member of the Steel Curtain defense L.C. Greenwood are among the players who advanced to the next stage in the Seniors category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The Hall released a list of 60 players Thursday who remained from the original list of 183 nominees made last month by a newly created Seniors Screening Committee.

A nine-person Senior Blue Ribbon Committee will now begin the process of reducing that list to the three finalists to be considered by the full selection committee in early 2025. The three seniors will be grouped with one coach and contributor with at least one and no more than three of those finalists getting in based on voting.