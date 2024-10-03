As Week 5 in the NFL begins, the stars continued to show up and show out in their pregame arrivals.
As players walk the tunnel ahead of their respective games, they showcase their skills in the dressing rooms with their team-spirited and tailor-made clothing. This allows the stars to show how versatile their style can be off the field, and match it with their unique style of play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield wore a Kobe Bryant Team USA shirt in his arrival to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons for "Thursday Night Football."
LFB 📍 pic.twitter.com/7VWp3hxqs8— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 3, 2024
Here are the best-dressed stars from Week 5 of the NFL.
Defenses hate to see this man coming 😮💨 #1Fo pic.twitter.com/n5xml8wFL3— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 3, 2024
Game recognize game 🤝 @MikeEvans13_ is repping the @WNBA MVP @_ajawilson22 ahead of TNF 🔥#TBvsATL on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2024
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/oOb6t6S0H3