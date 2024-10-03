Open Extended Reactions

As Week 5 in the NFL begins, the stars continued to show up and show out in their pregame arrivals.

As players walk the tunnel ahead of their respective games, they showcase their skills in the dressing rooms with their team-spirited and tailor-made clothing. This allows the stars to show how versatile their style can be off the field, and match it with their unique style of play.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield wore a Kobe Bryant Team USA shirt in his arrival to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons for "Thursday Night Football."

Here are the best-dressed stars from Week 5 of the NFL.