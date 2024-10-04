Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Previous experiences in facing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be paramount for the Cincinnati Bengals in this week's AFC North showdown.

Luckily, multiple Bengals defensive linemen who have battled injuries and also faced Jackson in the past will be available for Sunday's game at Paycor Stadium.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck/back) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (hamstring) are among those who will play in Cincinnati's first divisional game of the season, coach Zac Taylor said after Friday's practice.

Second-year defensive end Myles Murphy, who faced Baltimore twice during his rookie year, said having players who know how to defend Jackson, a two-time MVP winner, will be crucial.

"Outside of me, everybody has played him multiple times, multiple times a year," Murphy said. "Having just a feel for how he likes to play is, I think, very important, very crucial, very beneficial for us as well."

Hendrickson suffered a neck stinger in last week's win over the Carolina Panthers. He and Hill, who has missed the past two games, have practiced all week.

Murphy is slated to make his season debut on Sunday. He suffered a sprained knee toward the end of training camp and started the year on injured reserve. He and rookie defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, who was also on injured reserve with a knee injury, were cleared to practice earlier this week.

"It is important to have healthy guys as well," Murphy said. "But the fact that we have feel for how he plays, I feel like that's going to play in our favor a little bit."

Murphy said he spent the week feeling everything out and didn't experience any soreness in his first week back. Cincinnati's first-round pick in 2023 said he prioritized communication throughout the week with the coaching staff as they managed his usage. Murphy indicated that approach will continue on Sunday.

Despite the positive news for a few Bengals defenders, Cincinnati will be without at least one key player.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) will be out, Taylor said. The Cincinnati coach didn't rule out cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) for Sunday's game. However, Hilton did not practice all week after he suffered the injury in the team's Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Throughout the week, Cincinnati (1-3) has underscored the importance of opening divisional play this season with a win. The Bengals were 1-5 in AFC North play last year, with the lone win coming in Week 18 against Cleveland when both teams' playoff fates had already been decided.

The Bengals are also looking for their first home victory of the year after losses to New England and Washington earlier this year.

"In order to have the season we want to have, you have to have a great home record," Taylor said. "You have to play well at home. And so this gives us the opportunity to get on the right foot. It gives us the opportunity to start the division off the right way."