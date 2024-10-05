Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill has been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, leading a long injury list that saw five players ruled out.

This is the second missed game of the season for Hill, who missed Week 3's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a chest injury. Allen said that Hill has rib fractures that led to him leaving last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons early after scoring two touchdowns.

The Saints will also be without backup linebacker Willie Gay (hand), starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), center Shane Lemieux (ankle) and defensive end Payton Turner.

"Don't ask me about the list because it's pretty extensive," Saints coach Dennis Allen joked to reporters on Saturday.

Starting linebacker Demario Davis, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, practiced fully on Saturday as did Chris Olave (hamstring) and Alvin Kamara (ribs/hip). Left tackle Taliese Fuaga (back/knee) was limited and kicker Blake Grupe (right hip) practiced fully after missing Thursday's session, while linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited in Saturday's practice.

Olave and Kamara both played through the same injuries last week.

The Saints might potentially be without three of their starting linemen from Week 1 and could have to start center Connor McGovern, who was signed off the Jets' practice squad on Wednesday. Center Erik McCoy is on injured reserve, and Lemieux, his backup, is also out.

Ruiz will miss his second straight game with the knee issue. Starting left guard Lucas Patrick, who temporarily played center when McCoy left an earlier game with an injury, is questionable with a groin injury.

The Saints waived wide receiver A.T. Perry to make room for McGovern. Perry, a 2023 sixth-round pick, has been a healthy scratch this season. Perry played in 10 games last season and caught 12 passes with four touchdowns.

"Probably the biggest thing that went into the decision in terms of healthy inactives and guys that we could create a spot with to sign the offensive lineman," Allen said.

Allen said that he would "absolutely" like to see Perry return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

"I still think he's got some ability, so we'll see what happens," Allen said.