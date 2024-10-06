Panthers' Chuba Hubbard races 38 yards for TD vs. Bears

CHICAGO -- The Carolina Panthers spent $150 million in free agency during the offseason to beef up the middle of their offensive line, and guard Damien Lewis gave them a good return on their investment in the first quarter Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Lewis, who got a four-year, $53 million deal, helped open a huge hole on the left side between him and tackle Ikem Ekwonu that running back Chuba Hubbard took advantage of for a 38-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead.
There goes Chuba Hubbard for a @Panthers touchdown!
Hubbard went untouched to put him on track for his third straight 100-yard rushing game. His two consecutive 100-yard games are the first of his career, and a third would make him the first Panthers player to do it since Christian McCaffrey in 2019.