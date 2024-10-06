Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars needed a big play to get some momentum against the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. delivered with the second-longest receiving touchdown in Jaguars history, according to ESPN Research.

On first-and-10 from the Jaguars' 15-yard line, Thomas sprinted by safety Nick Cross. Trevor Lawrence, who had misfired on a potential deep touchdown pass to Thomas last week, hit him in stride down the right sideline.

At that point it was a foot race, and Thomas, who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine, wasn't getting caught for all 85 yards. That put the Jaguars up 10-7 midway through the second quarter.

Thomas' top speed of 22.15 mph was the fastest by a ball carrier this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. His score was the longest from scrimmage by a rookie since Jerry Jeudy in 2021 (92 yards).