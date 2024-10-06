De'Von Achane takes a hard hit on a Dolphins trick play and is removed from the game. (0:27)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was ruled out for the remainder of Miami's 15-10 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Achane took a handoff from quarterback Tyler Huntley and ran 12 yards before being tackled out of bounds by Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins. However, Hawkins' helmet made forcible contact with Achane's during the tackle; the running back remained down for a few minutes while medical trainers attended to him.

De'Von Achane, who leads the Dolphins in total yards this season, suffered a concussion in the first half Sunday. Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Achane was ultimately led into the medical tent and the locker room, where he was quickly diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out.

The second-year running back leads the Dolphins in total yards and had established himself as the team's starter while Raheem Mostert missed three games with a chest injury. Mostert returned to the field Sunday and will presumably split carries with rookie Jaylen Wright in Achane's absence.

Achane entered the NFL's concussion protocol but with the Dolphins' bye week in Week 6, he has two weeks to progress through it before their next game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 20.