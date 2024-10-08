KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs soared past the New Orleans Saints in a 26-13 win on "Monday Night Football."

Kansas City entered the contest with questions at wide receiver, but WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had his best game of the season and finished with seven receptions for 130 yards. Meanwhile, the Saints struggled to score and quarterback Derek Carr exited the game in the fourth quarter with an oblique injury.

Here are keys to know from the game:

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Chiefs at long last won a game by a comfortable margin. After winning their past seven games dating back to last season's playoffs by a one-score margin, they didn't have to push to the end to beat the Saints on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Instead, Kansas City claimed a 26-13 victory that pushed its record to 5-0. The Chiefs have now had a winning streak of at least five games in each of Andy Reid's 12 seasons as their head coach.

Silver lining: The Chiefs would not have signed Kareem Hunt had Isiah Pacheco not broken his leg. But Hunt is now helping the Chiefs stay afloat in Pacheco's absence and is playing well enough that he deserves significant playing time when Pacheco returns. Having both players available would give the Chiefs some nice depth. Hunt finished with 102 yards and one touchdown off 27 carries.

Describe the game in two words: Seeing red. The Chiefs were 2-of-6 scoring touchdowns inside the New Orleans 20. Kansas City lost a touchdown in the red zone when Smith-Schuster deflected a pass at the goal line that went for a New Orleans interception.

Most surprising performance: Smith-Schuster had just two catches in the Chiefs' first four games, but he had five against the Saints. Smith-Schuster filled the role Rashee Rice had been playing before his injury. He picked up a lot of his yards by running well after the catch (82 YAC). But he also deflected a pass at the goal line that went for an interception. -- Adam Teicher

Next game: at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)