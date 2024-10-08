        <
        >

          NFL single-season passing yards leaders: Manning, Brady, more

          Peyton Manning holds the NFL record for the most passing yards in a single season. AP Photo/Greg Trott
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 8, 2024, 07:38 PM

          In October 2024, Kirk Cousins threw for an NFL season-high 509 yards in the Atlanta Falcons' overtime victory vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

          There are only 15 instances in NFL history in which a quarterback threw for at least 5,000 yards in a single season. All but one occurred since the turn of the century, as offenses and NFL rule changes have emphasized the passing game more in recent years.

          Here's a look at the NFL's single-season passing yards leaders.

          Peyton Manning (2013) 5,477

          Drew Brees (2011) 5,476

          Tom Brady (2021) 5,316

          Patrick Mahomes (2022) 5,250

          Tom Brady (2011) 5,235

          Drew Brees (2016) 5,208

          Drew Brees (2012) 5,177

          Drew Brees (2013) 5,162

          Ben Roethlisberger (2018) 5,129

          Jameis Winston (2019) 5,109

          Patrick Mahomes (2018) 5,097

          Dan Marino (1984) 5,084

          Drew Brees (2008) 5,069

          Matthew Stafford (2011) 5,038

          Justin Herbert (2021) 5,014

          Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for breaking news, in-depth profiles, scores, schedules and more.