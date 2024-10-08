NFL single-season passing yards leaders: Manning, Brady, more

Open Extended Reactions

In October 2024, Kirk Cousins threw for an NFL season-high 509 yards in the Atlanta Falcons' overtime victory vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are only 15 instances in NFL history in which a quarterback threw for at least 5,000 yards in a single season. All but one occurred since the turn of the century, as offenses and NFL rule changes have emphasized the passing game more in recent years.

Here's a look at the NFL's single-season passing yards leaders.

Peyton Manning (2013) 5,477

Drew Brees (2011) 5,476

Tom Brady (2021) 5,316

Patrick Mahomes (2022) 5,250

Tom Brady (2011) 5,235

Drew Brees (2016) 5,208

Drew Brees (2012) 5,177

Drew Brees (2013) 5,162

Ben Roethlisberger (2018) 5,129

Jameis Winston (2019) 5,109

Patrick Mahomes (2018) 5,097

Dan Marino (1984) 5,084

Drew Brees (2008) 5,069

Matthew Stafford (2011) 5,038

Justin Herbert (2021) 5,014

