NFL single-season passing yards leaders: Manning, Brady, more

In October 2024, Kirk Cousins threw for an NFL season-high 509 yards in the Atlanta Falcons' overtime victory vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There are only 15 instances in NFL history in which a quarterback threw for at least 5,000 yards in a single season. All but one occurred since the turn of the century, as offenses and NFL rule changes have emphasized the passing game more in recent years.
Here's a look at the NFL's single-season passing yards leaders.
Peyton Manning (2013) 5,477
Drew Brees (2011) 5,476
Tom Brady (2021) 5,316
Patrick Mahomes (2022) 5,250
Tom Brady (2011) 5,235
Drew Brees (2016) 5,208
Drew Brees (2012) 5,177
Drew Brees (2013) 5,162
Ben Roethlisberger (2018) 5,129
Jameis Winston (2019) 5,109
Patrick Mahomes (2018) 5,097
Dan Marino (1984) 5,084
Drew Brees (2008) 5,069
Matthew Stafford (2011) 5,038
Justin Herbert (2021) 5,014
