LANDOVER, Md. -- As Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, still wearing his burgundy uniform, sat down at a table for his postgame news conference, he smiled and said something that shouldn't have surprised anyone after watching his playoff-clinching performance Sunday night.

"I'm tired," he said. "But I'm happy."

Carrying a franchise to the playoffs and its best season in years can do that to a rookie. But that's what Daniels has done: His 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz in overtime gave Washington a 30-24 win against the Atlanta Falcons and clinched a playoff spot.

"He just willed it," Washington coach Dan Quinn said of Daniels.

Daniels threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 127 yards. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least two touchdowns, throw for at least 200 yards and run for at least 65 yards in three consecutive games. He now has 25 touchdown passes on the season.

Daniels converted three fourth downs, as well, one with his legs and two with his right arm -- including a 7-yard scoring pass on fourth-and-2 in the first quarter.

All of those yards and touchdowns were needed Sunday evening. And because Daniels did what he did, Washington (11-5) has won 11 games for the first time since the 1991 season, which was the last time the franchise won the Super Bowl. The Commanders currently hold the No. 6 seed and can clinch that spot by winning at the Dallas Cowboys in the regular-season finale or if the Green Bay Packers lose at home to the Chicago Bears.

Washington last made the playoffs in 2020, and it hasn't won a postseason game since the 2005 campaign. But the Commanders will enter full of confidence thanks to Daniels, as well.

"We just freaking win," said punter Tress Way, who joined the team in 2015 and is the longest-tenured Commander. "I mean, we have 11 wins. What? ... It does help when you have No. 5 on your team. That dude's pretty freaking good."

Washington won only four games last season but hired general manager Adam Peters and Quinn to rebuild the team. Quinn said he did not view this as a rebuild, preferring the word "recalibration."

But with Daniels, the word appeared to become something closer to "accelerated." He quickly established himself with teammates because of his work habits and on-field ability.

"It comes down to having a really good quarterback in this league," Ertz said. "And from the moment I got here, seeing Jayden out there, I continually said this guy isn't someone that's going to be good, he's good now.

"And when you have that position situated in this league, you have a chance. This organization is in a great spot for years to come."

It was the third game in a row Washington won on the final play from scrimmage: The Commanders held off a 2-point conversion attempt to top the New Orleans Saints; Daniels threw a touchdown pass to cap a rally from 14 points down to fell the Philadelphia Eagles; and then Sunday night's adventure took place. Daniels also beat the New York Giants in Week 2 with a late drive for a field goal and the Bears in Week 7 on a Hail Mary.

Against the Falcons, Daniels led the 70-yard winning drive, which began with a false-start penalty, by running for 42 yards and throwing for 32.

"He's the most mature rookie I've ever been around. He exudes a quiet confidence," Ertz said. "He's not a rah-rah guy. We all know how good he is and how much confidence we have in him. He doesn't need to say anything."

Washington signed Ertz and linebacker Bobby Wagner in the offseason to provide leadership. It inked linebacker Frankie Luvu to make big plays. But the Commanders also have received key contributions from wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who has 43 receptions on the season, including eight Sunday night.

Those players joined a franchise that has endured plenty in recent years -- and decades. Washington hadn't had a winning season since 2016. The NFL then Congress investigated the organization for what was termed a toxic work culture under previous owner Dan Snyder. The Commanders made way more news off the field than on it.

But Snyder sold the team to Josh Harris in July 2023, and after a 4-13 season, the Commanders embarked on a franchise makeover.

"To go through what this team has the [previous] three years, it's special," said fourth-year tight end John Bates. "We just got a team that doesn't flinch. It's really a special deal."

After the win, Washington safety Jeremy Reaves brought his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley, down to the field, where he proposed in front of a wall of cameras. She said yes.

The entire night proved to be meaningful for him. After all, he has been with the franchise since 2018.

"It's an awesome feeling to be on the other side of things," Reaves said.

Wagner played for a number of good squads while with the Seattle Seahawks, winning one Super Bowl while losing another. He signed a one-year deal with Washington in the offseason to reunite with Quinn, his defensive coordinator for two years while with the Hawks.

As the Commanders went through camp, Wagner felt a bond developing.

"You saw that grow throughout the season," Wagner said. "When you get a lot of guys confident and believing in one another, it makes the team scary."