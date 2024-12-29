Fantasy football dynasty watch: Don't overlook Ladd McConkey

Why fantasy managers should be thrilled with Ladd McConkey's future (1:04)

After hauling in eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's blowout victory over the New England Patriots, Ladd McConkey's season-long numbers really pop: 77 receptions, 1,054 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

While the Georgia product didn't hear his name called in Round 1 during April's NFL draft -- he fell to the top of Round 2 at pick No. 34 -- the Los Angeles Chargers rookie has proven to be one of the top receivers in the star-studded class that includes that likes of Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Rome Odunze and Xavier Worthy. All of those five, plus Ricky Pearsall and Xavier Legette, were first-round picks.

Fantasy managers who drafted McConkey in rookie or startup dynasty leagues should be thrilled, especially since all the other big names mentioned above went ahead of him.

Let's unpack what his Week 17 performance means and what to expect from him in Year 2.

McConkey broke Keenan Allen's Chargers rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in the win over the Patriots. In the process, he also made it nine straight games with 50+ receiving yards, a mark only he and Nabers achieved this year, joining Odell Beckham Jr. as the only rookies to do it.

McConkey, along with Thomas Jr., are part of an elite group of rookies over the past decade to reach 70 receptions, 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in their first year. That list also includes Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle, Puka Nacua, Amari Cooper, and Michael Thomas.

On average, those players scored 17.4 fantasy points per game in their second seasons.

