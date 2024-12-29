Fantasy football dynasty watch: Don't overlook Ladd McConkey

After hauling in eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's blowout victory over the New England Patriots, Ladd McConkey's season-long numbers really pop: 77 receptions, 1,054 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
While the Georgia product didn't hear his name called in Round 1 during April's NFL draft -- he fell to the top of Round 2 at pick No. 34 -- the Los Angeles Chargers rookie has proven to be one of the top receivers in the star-studded class that includes that likes of Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Rome Odunze and Xavier Worthy. All of those five, plus Ricky Pearsall and Xavier Legette, were first-round picks.
Fantasy managers who drafted McConkey in rookie or startup dynasty leagues should be thrilled, especially since all the other big names mentioned above went ahead of him.
Let's unpack what his Week 17 performance means and what to expect from him in Year 2.
McConkey broke Keenan Allen's Chargers rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in the win over the Patriots. In the process, he also made it nine straight games with 50+ receiving yards, a mark only he and Nabers achieved this year, joining Odell Beckham Jr. as the only rookies to do it.
McConkey, along with Thomas Jr., are part of an elite group of rookies over the past decade to reach 70 receptions, 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in their first year. That list also includes Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle, Puka Nacua, Amari Cooper, and Michael Thomas.
On average, those players scored 17.4 fantasy points per game in their second seasons.
Other rookie notes to know from Week 17
Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are just the third rookie duo to reach 1,000 total yards each in a season. Reggie Bush and Marques Colston were the last duo to accomplish this feat in 2006.
Bo Nix had his ninth game against the Bengals with multiple passing touchdowns this season. He's scored 20 or more fantasy points in consecutive games.
Over the last seven games of the season, Xavier Worthy has averaged 7.1 touches and 15.5 fantasy points per game. In the first nine games, he averaged 3.2 touches and 8.7 fantasy points per game.
Brock Bowers passed Mike Ditka (1.076) to set a new record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end. He's also surpassed Puka Nacua (2023) for the most receptions in a season by a rookie in league history.
Brian Thomas Jr. became the seventh rookie in league history with at least 1,100 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in a season.
Rookie dynasty rankings
Quarterback
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
5. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
6. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
Running back
1. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
3. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
4. Braelon Allen, New York Jets
5. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
6. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
7. Audric Estime, Denver Broncos
8. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
9. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
10. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
11. MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
12. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
13. Isaiah Davis, New York Jets
14. Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles
16. Dylan Laube, Las Vegas Raiders
17. Rasheen Ali, Baltimore Ravens
18. Frank Gore Jr., Buffalo Bills
19. Keilan Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Wide receiver
1. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
2. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
3. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
5. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
6. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
8. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
9. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers
10. Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
11. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
12. Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots
13. Devaughn Vele, Denver Broncos
14. Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders
15. Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts
16. Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
17. Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals
18. Javon Baker, New England Patriots
19. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
20. Malachi Corley, New York Jets
Tight end
1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders
3. Theo Johnson, New York Giants
4. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers