OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr is getting some help from one of his former coaches.

Longtime defensive coordinator Dean Pees, 75, was hired as a senior adviser for the Ravens' struggling defense, according to a source.

Pees was the Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, when he coached Orr as a player for three seasons.

Under Orr, who previously had never been a defensive playcaller, Baltimore ranks 26th in points allowed (25.2) and 31st in pass defense (280.2). This is the second-most points the Ravens have ever allowed in the first five weeks of a season. Only the 2015 team, which gave up 27.4 points in the first five weeks, allowed more.

Last year, the Ravens became the first NFL team to record the fewest points allowed (16.5), most sacks (60) and most takeaways (31) in a single season. Mike Macdonald, the defensive coordinator for Baltimore last year, was hired as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach last offseason.

Pees, who has been a defensive coordinator for four teams, announced his retirement in 2017, his final season in Baltimore. But Pees went on to become defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans (2018-19) and Atlanta Falcons (2021-22).

The addition of Pees comes before the Ravens (3-2) play host to the Washington Commanders (4-1), who lead the NFL in scoring at 31 points per game.

