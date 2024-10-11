Seahawks' Laviska Shenault Jr. returns kickoff for 97-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- After falling behind by 20 points midway through the third quarter, the Seattle Seahawks needed a quick answer to keep the San Francisco 49ers within reach.

Laviska Shenault Jr. provided the quickest answer possible.

Shenault's 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown cut the 49ers' lead to 23-10 and breathed life into a Lumen Field crowd that was sensing another blowout loss to San Francisco. That atoned for Shenault's earlier fumble on a kickoff return, which led to a 49ers field goal.

LAVISKA SHENAULT RETURNS THE KICKOFF 97 YARDS.

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XGdV5mVdOP — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2024

According to ESPN Research, Shenault joined former Seahawk DeeJay Dallas, now with the Arizona Cardinals, as the only players to return a kickoff for a touchdown since the NFL overhauled the play to begin the season.

It's the Seahawks' first kickoff return for a touchdown since Travis Homer's in 2021 and the longest since Tyler Lockett returned one 99 yards for a TD in 2017.

After forcing a 49ers punt on the ensuring possession, Geno Smith led the Seahawks on a 94-yard drive that Kenneth Walker III finished with a touchdown run. That cut San Francisco's lead to 23-17.