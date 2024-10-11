Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Quarterback Will Levis will get the start for the Tennessee Titans when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, according to coach Brian Callahan.

"He took every rep and made every throw in practice well," Callahan said Friday. "It hasn't affected his practice or him throwing."

Levis was a full participant in practice all week after injuring his throwing shoulder attempting to dive for a first down 10 snaps into Tennessee's 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

The bye week gave Levis time to rest the shoulder before some light throwing during practice Monday. Levis admitted to being sore after throwing again but remained confident he'd be ready to go this week.

"I'm fighting like hell to get out there on Sunday," Levis said after Wednesday's practice.

Callahan made it clear multiple times that Levis would be the starter if healthy after the bye week despite backup quarterback Mason Rudolph coming in and directing the Titans to their first 30-point performance in over two years.

Levis, 25, said his goal is to build off the momentum from the team getting its first win of the season.

"I was ecstatic for us to get that win, but it's like -- I guess if you have a certain sense of competitiveness in you, you feel that guiltiness," Levis said. "It was tough dealing with that for like a day, but just flipping the page, getting ready. Obviously with an injury to deal with now, I'm just focusing on that."