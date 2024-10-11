Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out for a second straight week as he continues to work his way back from the severe knee injury he suffered last year.

"I think he's just building on every single day," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Chubb, who returned to practice last week after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list.

The Browns have until Oct. 22 to activate Chubb to the 53-man roster.

While the Browns won't have Chubb for at least one more week, tight end David Njoku was not given a game status and is set to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after leaving Cleveland's loss to the Washington Commanders because of a knee injury.

Right tackle Jack Conklin will also be active for the first time this season, Stefanski said. Conklin has been rehabbing a severe knee injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 season, along with a hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago.

The Browns listed cornerback Denzel Ward, linebackers Jordan Hicks and Mohamoud Diabate and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst II as questionable to play.

Meanwhile, Stefanski said Cleveland will activate rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who served a five-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The Browns also ruled out safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, running back Nyheim Hines and offensive linemen James Hudson III and Ethan Pocic.