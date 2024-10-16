Steelers coach Mike Tomlin details the latest on Russell Wilson and what the Jets getting Davante Adams means for Pittsburgh's preparation. (1:00)

PITTSBURGH -- A day after coach Mike Tomlin said he was "in consideration" to make his first start of the season, Russell Wilson took first-team reps in Wednesday's practice, teammates confirmed Wednesday.

"He's been out there the past few weeks, so it's good getting him in first-team reps," left tackle Dan Moore Jr. said.

During the open portion of practice where video was allowed, Wilson led off the rotation in individual drills, followed by Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.

Steelers quarterback drills to open individual periods: Russell Wilson leading off followed by Justin Fields and Kyle Allen pic.twitter.com/M3UI8qwbob — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 16, 2024

Tomlin, though, declined to detail specific snap distributions following the first practice of the week.

"I'm not going to get into the details of how we distribute the reps and things of that nature," Tomlin said. "It doesn't benefit us. Both guys were full participants today, and I liked it. I liked their participation."

He also remained mum when asked whether he had determined a starter for Sunday night's game against the New York Jets.

"Any decisions made at this point are in-house," Tomlin said.

For his part, Moore added that not much will change for the offensive line no matter who starts in Sunday's game.

"I mean, just can't really pay attention to stuff like that," he said. "Control we can control. We just got to focus on our execution. I don't think it's going to change tremendously. Obviously, design quarterback schemes and runs and stuff like that may change, but for the most part, our job will be the same. Keep them clean and getting the ground game going."