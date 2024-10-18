Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane says he has cleared the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Achane does not have an injury designation after being a full participant in practice all three days this week.

He was diagnosed with a concussion during the Dolphins' win over the New England Patriots in Week 5 and placed into the NFL's return to participation protocol. Achane wore a red noncontact jersey in the Dolphins' first practice of the week Monday, but he shed the jersey by Wednesday.

"Would I say I'm optimistic? Absolutely," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Achane's chances to play prior to Friday's practice. "I do not have a crystal ball. Something could happen today, but barring an event that you can't forecast, I feel pretty good about it."

The Dolphins rushed for a season-high 193 yards against the Patriots, with rookie Jaylen Wright and veteran Raheem Mostert combining for 163 of them.

Achane leads the team with 369 scrimmage yards on a team-high 77 touches, and he is the only Dolphins player with multiple touchdowns this season. He was a sensation as a rookie with 997 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.