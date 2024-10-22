Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee to discuss the possibility of Maxx Crosby being traded from the Raiders. (1:00)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have signed quarterback Desmond Ridder, a former third-round draft pick, off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Ridder, who had an 8-9 record in 19 career games with the Atlanta Falcons, joins the Raiders after starter Aidan O'Connell broke the thumb on his right (passing) hand in the first quarter of Sunday's loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

O'Connell had replaced a benched Gardner Minshew last week but was placed on injured reserved on Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games.

Minshew, after throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown against the Rams, is tied for the league lead with 10 turnovers, along with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.

The Raiders also have undrafted rookie quarterback Carter Bradley on the practice squad.

Ridder, 25, has passed for 3,544 yards, while completing 64.0% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 19 games.

He was the No. 74 overall pick of the 2022 draft out of Cincinnati, the second of nine quarterbacks drafted that year, including Brock Purdy, the final pick of that entire draft. Ridder was also college teammates with Raiders receiver Tre Tucker.