The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, giving them depth after losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending ruptured Achilles injury.
Watson was placed on injured reserve.
Zappe, 25, could back up Jameis Winston against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with Dorian Thompson-Robinson's status for the game unclear.
Thompson-Robinson, who entered the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after Watson's injury, injured a finger on his throwing hand late in Cleveland's 21-14 loss. A source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that surgery won't be needed.
A fourth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2022 draft, Zappe made eight starts in New England, completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
In other moves Tuesday, the Browns waived linebacker Tony Fields II from IR and re-signed running back Gary Brightwell to the practice squad, releasing offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez.