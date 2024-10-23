Kalyn Kahler reports on former Cowboys players not liking that Dallas allows practice facility tours while the team is using it. (1:09)

FRISCO, Texas -- There are many reasons a player might miss practice. Some players are injured. Others are sick. Some have personal business that came up that day.

Then there's the case of Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey.

He wasn't at Wednesday's practice at The Star because of jury duty.

On Tuesday, Aubrey performed his civic duty after receiving a jury duty letter and was selected as a juror for a felony case that is being heard in front of Judge David Hagerman in the 297th District Court in Tarrant County, according to a source. In order to be removed from the jury, both sides and the judge would have to sign off and install an alternate juror.

On Wednesdays, Aubrey normally kicks inside Ford Center while the offensive and defensive players are in meetings. On Thursdays, he goes through a short full-speed session with the team. He won't kick again until game day.

Now, he'll kick with special teams coordinator John Fassel after he fulfills his juror duties.

The Cowboys travel to San Francisco on Saturday afternoon for their game against the San Francisco 49ers. They will return to Dallas early Monday morning.