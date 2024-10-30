        <
          Ravens' Lamar Jackson sits out practice with injuries

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterOct 30, 2024, 10:55 PM
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- After Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh said the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player was given a "rest day."

          The injury report provided a different explanation a few hours later: Jackson was listed with back and knee injuries.

          "He's been playing great, and we have a lot of football in front of us," Harbaugh said. "We have another big game coming up, so that was warranted today."

          The Ravens (5-3) play host to the Denver Broncos (5-3) on Sunday. Jackson hasn't missed a game due to injury since the end of the 2022 season.

          The injury designation for Jackson comes three days after he participated in all 68 offensive snaps for Baltimore in a 29-24 loss at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He nearly led the Ravens to a comeback victory, marching Baltimore to the Browns' 24-yard line before his three incompletions ended the game.

          Through eight games, Jackson is among the favorites to win another MVP award, leading the league's No. 1 offense. He ranks fifth in the NFL with 2,099 yards passing and 14th in rushing with 501 yards.