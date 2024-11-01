Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets rookie Malachi Corley never will forget his first NFL carry. He will wish that he could.

The wide receiver, known in college for his ability for produce yards after the catch, got the ball on a jet sweep and scored on a 19-yard run -- or so it appeared. The celebration was cut short because it was ruled that he dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line.

It was an intentional drop; Corley thought he was in the end zone. After a replay review, it was ruled a fumble. The ball rolled out of the end zone and was declared a touchback. When things go bad, they really go bad.

Instead of a 7-0 lead, the Jets had to go back on defense. For the record, it went in the books as an 18-yard rush for Corley.

The third-round pick from Western Kentucky, known as the "YAC King" in college, has played only a handful of snaps this season. The Jets drafted him, in part, because of his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. Of course, the trick is keeping it in your hands.

It took more than two quarters, but the Jets finally made a scoring play against the Texans, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers found wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a 21-yard touchdown with 9:03 left in the third quarter, making it 7-7.

It was a second-and-12, and the Texans went after Rodgers with a blitz. For a change, the Jets handled it well. Wilson was a shallow crosser on safety Jalen Pitre and made a brilliant, one-handed grab at the 15, then sprinted into the end zone.

It was a terrific throw by Rodgers, who slipped into the tightest of windows. It was a rare moment of flawless execution by the Jets, who produced only 61 total yards in the first half.

Wilson followed up with one of the catches of the year, a 26-yard grab to give his team a 14-10 lead with 12:54 remaining in the game. The play was just -- wow.

On a third-and-19, Rodgers heaved a pass into the back of the end zone. Wilson, covered by cornerback Kamari Lassiter, leaped high, made a one-handed grab and came down on the back line. The call on the field was an incomplete pass, but the Jets challenged the play. After a replay review, it was ruled that Wilson got one shin down inbounds, making it a clean catch.

There was only a 26.8% completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats. For a change, the Jets, struggling on offense, created fireworks.