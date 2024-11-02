Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers activated wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The move clears the way for Chark to make his Chargers debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Chark is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The team placed Chark on IR ahead of Week 1 with a hip injury. The Chargers opened the 21-day window to elevate Chark from IR on Oct. 16, but a separate groin injury kept Chark from being activated from IR until Saturday.

Chark said that the time off rehabbing helped changed his perspective on his goals for the season from individual accomplishments to team success.

"I'm not trying to step in and put up all crazy numbers," Chark told ESPN. "Having time to sit out and watch the guys go, you realize how unselfish guys are and how much it's all about winning."

The Chargers signed Chark in May, adding a veteran to one of the league's most inexperienced receiving groups. Chark is the only Chargers receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season, when he did it with Jacksonville in 2019.

Chark emerged as one of the Chargers' most reliable targets during training camp and projected to be a starter.

Injuries have been an issue for Chark recently. In the past five seasons, he has played only 54 of a possible 82 games.

A second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2018, Chark, 27, has 212 receptions for 3,069 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers placed rookie receiver Brenden Rice (shoulder) on injured reserve.