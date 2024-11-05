Adam Schefter and Louis Riddick break down the Rams trading Tre'Davious White to the Ravens. (2:03)

The Baltimore Ravens traded for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White on Tuesday.

The Ravens sent a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Rams for White and Los Angeles' 2027 seventh-round selection.

The addition of White provides more experienced depth for the Ravens, who rank last in the NFL in pass defense (280.9 yards per game) and completions of 20 yards or more (21). Baltimore has also allowed 13 touchdown passes to wide receivers this season, the second highest in the league.

The Ravens have established starters at cornerback in Marlon Humphrey, who is tied for third in the NFL with four interceptions, and Brandon Stephens. Baltimore also drafted cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round. But Humphrey has missed nine games over the past two seasons and Wiggins has been sidelined for two games this year.

White has been inactive for the Rams since Week 4, a move made after cornerback Darious Williams returned from a hamstring injury. Rams coach Sean McVay said that White has "been such a pro about the way he's handled obviously a not-ideal situation for him."

The Rams gave White and his agent permission to seek a trade last month. McVay said last week that White "wants to be able to go compete and I can understand that."

"He's been a great player in this league," McVay said. "I can't say enough good things about just the way he's handled himself as a man, as a player, as a leader, and as a mentor. It just hasn't gone the way I think any of us would've liked up to this point."

In four games this season, White has 12 tackles, and two passes defended.

White had signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with a max value up to $10 million with the Rams.

White, 29, has dealt with several serious injuries, tearing his left ACL on Thanksgiving 2021, returning for six regular-season games and two playoff games in 2022, and then tearing his Achilles four games into last season.

Before the injuries, the 2017 first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowl selection had missed only three games in his NFL career and had never undergone a major surgery.

He tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2019, when he was selected as a first-team All-Pro.

Winners of six of their past seven games, the Ravens (6-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) Thursday night.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.