Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey offered support for criticized defensive coordinator Zach Orr, saying the struggles on defense should not be blamed on the first-year playcaller.

"For me as a player, knowing what's going on, I hate seeing coaches get under scrutiny when it's the players' fault," Humphrey said after Monday night's walk-through practice. "If I felt that there was, 'This [isn't] being coached this way right. This [isn't] being this, [or] this isn't being this,' it's a little different. But it really sucks when the product we're putting out there isn't what we're being coached [and] isn't what we're practicing. That's kind of what hurts me."

The Ravens' defense has gone from being one of the NFL's best last season to one of the worst this year.

Last season, Baltimore's defense became the first in NFL history to rank first in points allowed (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31). In the offseason, Mike Macdonald left as Ravens defensive coordinator to become head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore promoted Orr from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

Through nine games, Baltimore ranks 21st in yards allowed (356.6), 23rd in points allowed (24.3) and last in pass defense (280.9). The Ravens have allowed 26 completions of 25 or more yards, which is also worst in the NFL.

"We can't practice it all week this way -- coach this way -- and then get in the game, and it's not exactly how you just practiced it," Humphrey said. "So, that's been the biggest thing. We've talked about doing your 1-of-11. So many times this year, just one guy is not exactly where he's supposed to be, and that's where it's been hit."

The Ravens' defense showed signs of progress in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Baltimore tied its season low with 10 points allowed and gave up its third-fewest passing yards (197).

It will be a tougher test on Thursday night, when Baltimore plays host to the Cincinnati Bengals. Last month, Joe Burrow threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns, but the Ravens won 41-38 in overtime.

"We felt like we should have lost; I think that's what we kind of talked about today," Humphrey said. "We won the game, but we did not play well, especially the secondary alone. It's always a tough challenge, but I think we have the guys for the job, and we're going to keep working at it -- keep working at it all the way up until game time -- and then let it loose Thursday night."