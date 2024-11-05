Stephen A. Smith and Jeff Saturday argue why Jared Goff deserves to be the NFL MVP front-runner over Lamar Jackson. (2:41)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In Sunday's 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earned a spot in NFL history with a special accessory.

After his league-tying fourth game with a perfect passer rating, Jackson ran over to a young fan who was holding a sign that read: "Lamar Jackson I made a friendship bracelet for you." Jackson retrieved the bracelet and gave her his hat and a high-five in exchange.

Jackson wore the bracelet on his right wrist during a news conference after the game and still had it on when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

"I just like the bracelet, to be honest with you," Jackson said. "It's a dope gift -- I appreciate you."

This isn't the first time that Jackson has received a unique gift. Last season, Jackson was gifted a rug that featured his likeness on it and put it in his bedroom.

Jackson and the Ravens (6-3) have been giving fans plenty to cheer about this season. He is quarterbacking the No. 1 offense in the NFL, leading Baltimore to six wins over the past seven games.