        <
        >

          Lamar Jackson receives friendship bracelet from young fan

          play
          Who Stephen A. says should be MVP front-runner over Lamar Jackson (2:41)

          Stephen A. Smith and Jeff Saturday argue why Jared Goff deserves to be the NFL MVP front-runner over Lamar Jackson. (2:41)

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterNov 5, 2024, 11:53 PM
            Close
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
            Follow on X

          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In Sunday's 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earned a spot in NFL history with a special accessory.

          After his league-tying fourth game with a perfect passer rating, Jackson ran over to a young fan who was holding a sign that read: "Lamar Jackson I made a friendship bracelet for you." Jackson retrieved the bracelet and gave her his hat and a high-five in exchange.

          Jackson wore the bracelet on his right wrist during a news conference after the game and still had it on when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

          "I just like the bracelet, to be honest with you," Jackson said. "It's a dope gift -- I appreciate you."

          This isn't the first time that Jackson has received a unique gift. Last season, Jackson was gifted a rug that featured his likeness on it and put it in his bedroom.

          Jackson and the Ravens (6-3) have been giving fans plenty to cheer about this season. He is quarterbacking the No. 1 offense in the NFL, leading Baltimore to six wins over the past seven games.