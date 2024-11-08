Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton was ruled out for the second half of Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which left the Baltimore Ravens without their best defensive back in what ultimately was a 35-34 win.

Hamilton sprained his left ankle with 1:09 left in the first half, turning it without making contact with anyone. He limped off the field and then headed to the locker room.

Speaking after the game, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he wasn't sure how long Hamilton would be sidelined, but noted the injury isn't considered serious and seemed optimistic Hamilton wouldn't miss significant time.

It was a big loss for a Ravens unit that ranks last in the NFL in pass defense. It allowed Joe Burrow to throw for 428 yards Thursday night, including 264 to Ja'Marr Chase.

Hamilton is the Ravens' best all-around defender. Through nine games, he ranked second in tackles (67) while totaling 5 passes defensed, 5 quarterback hits and 2 sacks.

Ar'Darius Washington replaced Hamilton, who has missed three games in his three-year career.

The Ravens next play at the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 17.