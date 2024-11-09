        <
          Best moments from Giants-Panthers in Germany

          play
          Can the Giants stifle the Panthers' resurgence? (0:45)

          Tyler Fulghum is taking the Giants to win and cover against the Panthers in Germany. (0:45)

          • Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff WriterNov 9, 2024, 06:41 PM
          MUNICH -- Guten Tag from Munich!

          Where Bayern Munich meets the New York Giants. Where Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper brings "Sweet Caroline" to the Panthers Pub. Where the NFL meets Germany.

          Munich is getting another taste of American football. It doesn't seem to matter if this matchup between the Giants and Panthers features a pair of 2-7 teams -- the fans are embracing the game while the players are embracing the environment and the city.

          Here are some of the highlights on the ground for this year's Munich Game.

          Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany meets Giants coach Brian Daboll

          Panthers owner David Tepper hands out beers and sings 'Sweet Caroline.' Prost!

          Practicing under the lights at Bayern Munich's facilities

          A pop-up NFL Shop in the middle of the city for the Munich Game

          Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane is now a Giants fan

          Malik Nabers, the goalkeeper

          Dexter Lawrence embraces schnitzel