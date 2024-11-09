Tyler Fulghum is taking the Giants to win and cover against the Panthers in Germany. (0:45)

Can the Giants stifle the Panthers' resurgence? (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

MUNICH -- Guten Tag from Munich!

Where Bayern Munich meets the New York Giants. Where Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper brings "Sweet Caroline" to the Panthers Pub. Where the NFL meets Germany.

Munich is getting another taste of American football. It doesn't seem to matter if this matchup between the Giants and Panthers features a pair of 2-7 teams -- the fans are embracing the game while the players are embracing the environment and the city.

Here are some of the highlights on the ground for this year's Munich Game.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany meets Giants coach Brian Daboll

The bosses 🤝@Giants head coach Brian Daboll caught up with @FCBayern manager and @ManCity legend Vincent Kompany in Munich 🏈⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OBN4tBXgD5 — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) November 8, 2024

Panthers owner David Tepper hands out beers and sings 'Sweet Caroline.' Prost!

Joined by Carolina legends Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Sr, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Jon Beason, Panthers owners Nicole and David Tepper hosted a full house of fans at Augustiner Stammhaus in Munich today. Tepper tapped the ceremonial keg, and handed out beers to fans while... pic.twitter.com/QKxMhBp6K7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2024

Practicing under the lights at Bayern Munich's facilities

Practice at night in Germany was a vibe pic.twitter.com/2yvjofm9Qh — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 8, 2024

A night practice for the #Giants at Bayern Munich's facility on Friday. Pretty cool but chilly setting. pic.twitter.com/hFdtieGiSM — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 9, 2024

A pop-up NFL Shop in the middle of the city for the Munich Game

A look at some of the Munich Game gear at the NFL Shop in Germany. #Giants #Panthers pic.twitter.com/g5kayH6Uyl — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 8, 2024

Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane is now a Giants fan

.@TeamVic 🤝 @HKane post @FCBayern win 👏 pic.twitter.com/DLGIbZYGJw — New York Giants (@Giants) November 7, 2024

Malik Nabers, the goalkeeper

Malik Nabers on being a soccer player: "I'd probably be a goalkeeper. I'm pretty good at catching the ball."



Then flashes a smile. pic.twitter.com/DtBISO8T2m — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 8, 2024

Dexter Lawrence embraces schnitzel