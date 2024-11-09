Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Commanders will be without kicker Austin Seibert for Sunday's game vs. Pittsburgh -- and possibly without their long-snapper as well.

Seibert was downgraded to out because of a hip injury that limited him in practice Thursday and Friday. The Commanders signed kicker Zane Gonzalez Friday as insurance for Seibert, who at the time was listed as questionable.

Also, long-snapper Tyler Ott was added to the injury report Saturday. He's listed as questionable because of an illness. If he can't snap, guard Nick Allegretti would be the emergency snapper.

Washington already will be minus running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) and newly acquired corner Marshon Lattimore (hamstring).

Seibert has made 25 of 27 field goals this season and all 22 extra points. The Commanders signed Seibert on Sept. 10, two days after the season opener and after they had released Cade York. In his first game with Washington, Seibert made all seven field goal attempts in a win over the New York Giants.

Gonzalez has not attempted a kick in an NFL game since 2021 -- he suffered a quad injury the next summer and was out for the season. Three years ago for Carolina he made 20 of 22 field goals; he made all but one of his 23 extra point attempts.

Gonzalez becomes the fifth kicker signed by Washington since it allowed Joey Slye to exit in free agency. Seibert had settled the position until his injury.

Also, Washington signed running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., to the active roster and placed rookie tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) on injured reserve.