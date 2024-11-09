Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers activated running back Gus Edwards from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Edwards is officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury for the game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Edwards hasn't played since Week 4, in the Chargers' 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones fell on Edwards' ankle, which resulted in a high left ankle sprain that landed Edwards on injured reserve.

Edwards said Wednesday that he is 100% healthy and feels better than before the injury. He was a full participant in practice Friday, where Harbaugh said Edwards "looked good."

"Coming back, fresh legs, at a time when a lot of teams are wearing down," Edwards said, "got to use it to the best."

With Edwards out, rookie running back Kimani Vidal saw an increased workload but finished with just 44 yards on 18 carries in four games. Vidal scored a receiving touchdown on his first catch in Week 6 against the Broncos.

If Edwards plays Sunday, it likely means Vidal will be inactive again, as he was during the first four weeks. With Edwards sidelined, running back J.K. Dobbins has been one of the best backs in the NFL. Dobbins' six rushing touchdowns are tied for the seventh most in the NFL.