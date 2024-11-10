Open Extended Reactions

Newly acquired wide receiver Mike Williams and pass rusher Preston Smith are expected to make their Pittsburgh Steelers debuts against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh added Williams and Smith at the trade deadline Tuesday, giving the club veteran depth at two positions of need as the stretch run looms.

The Steelers sent a fifth-round pick to the New York Jets for Williams and a seventh-round selection to Green Bay for Smith.

Pittsburgh (6-2) is coming off its bye week atop the AFC North but begins a difficult second half of the season Sunday at surprising NFC East-leading Washington (7-2).

