          Saints' Derek Carr hits Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 40-yard score

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterNov 10, 2024, 07:09 PM
          NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr threw his first touchdown pass in the Caesars Superdome in more than a month on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

          Carr no longer has his No. 1 or No. 2 receivers with both Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave on injured reserve. His last touchdown pass in the Dome was to Olave in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 22.

          So he found another option in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed with the Saints on Oct. 21. Carr stepped up in the pocket and found Valdes-Scantling with a step on three different Falcons defenders converging on him. The ball landed in his arms, giving Valdes-Scantling his first touchdown as a Saint. The 40-yard score put the Saints up 10-0 with 10:57 remaining in the second quarter.

          Valdes-Scantling became just the third receiver to catch a pass from Carr in the Superdome this season behind Olave and Rashid.

          The two hooked up with 3:47 left in the half on a 2-yard score as the Saints led 16-7.