FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore off the non-football illness list and to the 53-man roster Saturday, setting the stage for him to return to action for the first time since being sidelined in late July after being diagnosed with blood clots.

Barmore practiced for the first time Thursday, with coach Jerod Mayo saying there was a chance Barmore could play in a limited role in Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams if he was cleared by doctors.

"We will see what he can handle and build from there," Mayo said.

The Patriots also released receiver Tyquan Thornton on Saturday. A 2022 second-round pick out of Baylor, Thornton, known for his blazing speed, never emerged as the top threat the Patriots hoped he would become.

Barmore, 25, is viewed as one of the team's cornerstone players. In April, he signed a four-year contract extension with a maximum value of $92 million, including $41.8 million in guaranteed money.

After Barmore had participated in the first practice of training camp, the team announced he had been diagnosed with blood clots and treated at Mass General Brigham, saying there was no timetable for his return.

Barmore has remained around the team, helping behind the scenes while also working with other injured and rehabilitating players.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Barmore has played in 44 regular-season games (11 starts), totaling 133 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 9 pass deflections.

The Patriots also elevated linebacker Keshawn Banks and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.