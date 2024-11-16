Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots waived wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on Saturday, the team announced.

A 2022 second-round pick out of Baylor with blazing speed, Thornton never emerged as the top threat the Patriots had hoped he would after he clocked a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

With the Patriots carrying seven receivers on their 53-man roster and Thornton as the seventh option, the team loosens the logjam at the position and creates a roster spot.

The Patriots activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore to the 53-man roster Saturday. Barmore, who was diagnosed with blood clots in late July and returned to practice for the first time Thursday, could make his return Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Jerod Mayo said earlier in the week.

As for the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Thornton, he played in six games this season with one start. He totaled four catches for 47 yards.

Overall, he appeared in 28 games (13 starts) for the Patriots and had 39 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns.

When the Patriots selected wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk (second round, No. 37) and Javon Baker (fourth round, No. 110) in the 2024 draft, it put Thornton in a position where he had to fight for a roster spot.

After being active for the first five games of the season, he had been inactive for four of the past five. The emergence of second-year receiver Kayshon Boutte also was a factor in pushing Thornton down the depth chart.