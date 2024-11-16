Open Extended Reactions

We're headed into Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season and we're sure you are fully prepared for the loaded slate. But just in case you need some last-minute intel, our NFL analysts have you covered at the 11th hour.

First, analytics writer Seth Walder breaks down five stat trends that could be pivotal this weekend. Fantasy football writer Eric Moody runs through five players who are rostered in under 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues as of Saturday and who could be picked up and started in a jam this weekend. That's followed by NFL analyst Matt Bowen pointing to five potential surprises and NFL analyst Ben Solak picking one team on upset watch. Finally, insider Jeremy Fowler gives the latest buzz, rumors and news you might have missed.

Jump to a topic:

Stat trends | Fantasy sleepers

Potential surprises | Upset watch

Latest buzz

Walder: Five key stat trends that could determine Week 11 winners

Could Khalil Shakir YAC his way to a big game against the Chiefs?