NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill didn't take long to take over his team's opening drive against the Cleveland Browns.

The Saints, starting at midfield after forcing a fourth-down stop on the Browns' first drive, deployed Hill as Alvin Kamara's blocker for a 5-yard gain. Then they brought Hill in to throw a first-down pass to Kevin Austin Jr.

Hill moved to receiver to catch a 3-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr before taking a direct snap and running 10 yards into the end zone to cap off his show of versatility. His touchdown put the Saints up 7-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

According to ESPN Research, it marked Hill's 22nd career game with at least one rush, one reception and one completion. He is the fourth player in the past decade with a completion, reception, rush and touchdown on a team's opening drive.