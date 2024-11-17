The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are no stranger to high-stakes divisional matchups -- and their Sunday meeting marks the latest edition.

Although Pittsburgh (7-2) enters with a one-game lead over Baltimore (7-3), ESPN Analytics gives the Ravens a 63% chance to win the AFC North heading into Sunday. A win would increase their odds to 80%, but a loss would drop them to 36% while boosting the Steelers' chances to 63%. If the Steelers lose, however, their chances fall to 20%.

Numbers aside, few players are better positioned to appreciate the weight of this game than Patrick Queen, DeShon Elliott and Diontae Johnson. The three players have each switched sides in the rivalry and will face their former teams for the first time this weekend.

Queen, a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2020, said Baltimore didn't offer him a contract in free agency, leading him to sign with the Steelers.

Still, he downplayed the notion that he would bring "anything extra" against his former team.

"I don't think it's that big of a deal," Queen said. "I think the outside picture makes it bigger than what it is. For me personally, it is just like any situation that anybody that would be in my shoes, they would feel a certain way, but I don't think it had to be anything more, anything extra."

Meanwhile, Elliott, the Ravens' sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft and current Steelers safety, didn't shy away from talking about the matchup on his former teammate's podcast.

"Defensively, I don't know what y'all got going on over there. It has nothing to do with me," Elliott said on Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's "Punch Line." "But the stat sheet says that y'all are No. 1 in run defense. But it says, I think, y'all are 32nd in pass defense."

Johnson, whom the Steelers drafted in the third round in 2019, was traded to the Carolina Panthers in the offseason before getting sent to Baltimore in October.

Aside from noting how strange it will be to step into the visiting locker room -- a place he's never been -- Johnson remained calm and composed about the game.

"Just being back in that stadium, where it all started, it's going to be different," Johnson said. "I actually have never been in the away locker room [in Pittsburgh], so that's going to be different for me, but I'm ready to get back there, just to see the good people that I made relationships with, but other than that, it's a big moment for me."

Come Sunday, the trio will join standouts who have played both for and against the Ravens and Steelers.

Rod Woodson (Steelers 1987-96, Ravens 1998-2001)

Selected 10th by Pittsburgh in the 1987 draft, Woodson established himself as one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history during his Steelers tenure, making six Pro Bowls and being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1993.

He reached the playoffs six times in Pittsburgh and played in Super Bowl XXX after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery, though the Steelers lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

Woodson then had a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers before joining Baltimore in 1997. He said he should be recognized as a Steeler.

"My first 10 years in Pittsburgh really defined my career," Woodson said. "I spent four years in Baltimore and got a Super Bowl ring. I'm very happy and proud to be a Baltimore Raven, but Pittsburgh gave me my opportunity to come in the league in 1987. Unfortunately, we never won a Super Bowl."

With Pittsburgh, Woodson went 1-1 against the Ravens. During his Ravens years, he went 4-4 against the Steelers, including helping Baltimore's historic 2000 defense win the Super Bowl.

He chose to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009 as a Steeler -- but is also the first Ravens player accepted into Canton.

Mike Wallace (Steelers 2009-12, Ravens 2016-17)

Drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (84th overall) in 2009, Wallace quickly became one of the NFL's top deep threats with the Steelers. During those years, he posted a 3-5 record against Baltimore, scoring several memorable touchdowns in the rivalry. After stints with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, Wallace returned to the AFC North.

"It feels good to be back in the rivalry. Obviously, I'm on the other side of it now, but it's still the best rivalry in football, so no matter what side you're on, it's going to be a great game to play in," Wallace said. "... A lot of hate. There's always respect, though."

His stint with Baltimore saw him go 1-3 against his former team -- but not without catching a 95-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco at M&T Bank Stadium.

"It meant everything to play for the Steelers. I got to play for the pinnacle of NFL teams. Coach Tomlin was the best coach I ever had at any level. The most real coach, genuine coach. ... Once you go and play for other teams, there is nothing like playing for the Steelers," Wallace said in 2021. "I can promise you that. People won't want to hear this; I loved playing in Baltimore. It was great. But nothing compares to playing for the Steelers. Not even close."

L.J. Fort (Steelers 2015-18, Ravens 2019-21)

Fort's NFL journey began in the AFC North -- but not with the Ravens or Steelers. Signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2012, he eventually landed in Pittsburgh, where he became a reliable special teams player and backup linebacker.

During his time in black and gold, Fort went 4-1 against Baltimore. Later, with the Ravens, he went 2-2 against his former team, offering valuable depth on defense and special teams. He played solely on special teams in Baltimore's 26-23 overtime win in Pittsburgh on Oct. 6, 2019.

Excluding offseason and practice squad stints, Fort played for five teams across seven seasons, with only Baltimore and Pittsburgh being multiyear stays.

Chris Wormley (Ravens 2017-19, 2024-present; Steelers 2020-22)

Selected by Baltimore in the third round (74th overall) of the 2017 draft, Wormley spent his first three seasons with the Ravens before being traded to Pittsburgh -- marking a rare direct trade between the rivals.

While with the Steelers he posted a 3-1 record against Baltimore. In his first stint as a Raven, Wormley went 3-2 against Pittsburgh. He signed with Baltimore's practice squad in September.

Arthur Maulet (Steelers 2021-22, Ravens 2023-present)

Maulet, a member of the secondary Elliott referenced, was on the opposing side of this rivalry during his time with the Steelers.

"I'm not a Raven yet," Maulet said to reporters this week, acknowledging his 0-2 record against his former team last season. "I want to be a Raven."

This story contains reporting from ESPN's Brooke Pryor.