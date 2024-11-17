Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The Cleveland Browns entered Week 11 as the only team without a reception of at least 40 yards. That drought finally came to an end Sunday.

Late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Jameis Winston found wide receiver Jerry Jeudy streaking across the field for an 89-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Winston, in his return to New Orleans, evaded the pass rush and stepped up in the pocket to connect with Jeudy. The receiver went untouched on his way to the end zone.

Jeudy's second touchdown of the season is the longest play by a Browns player since wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored from 89 yards out against the New York Jets in 2019, according to ESPN Research. It's also the second-longest touchdown by any team this year, behind only Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's 97-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.