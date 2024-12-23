Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is a "next man up" league. By extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season -- and now as the post-season unfolds -- that ultimately decide whether you're winning that crown or simply ready to start planning for next season. As always, every week we help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

For most fantasy leagues, the playoffs started back in Week 15. In any case, whether you're still in the hunt for a championship or just trying to avoid that viral last-place punishment, I've got you covered.

Sunday gave us some monster performances that had fantasy managers either celebrating or at their wit's end. Jonathan Taylor, Justin Jefferson, Jayden Daniels, Chuba Hubbard, James Cook, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley all delivered big games. On the flip side, Josh Allen, Cooper Kupp, Joe Mixon, and Trey McBride didn't exactly live up to expectations.

We also saw some injuries that could impact your playoff push. Drake London went down with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, Kenneth Walker III is nursing an ankle issue, and Jalen Hurts was ruled out in the first quarter against the Commanders due to a concussion.

However, what could have the biggest fantasy impact is the ankle injury suffered by James Conner in the third quarter against the Panthers. With 47% of fantasy teams who made the playoffs in ESPN leagues having him on their roster, this one hurts. Trey Benson, the team's primary backup (18.1% rostered in ESPN leagues), was inactive due to his own ankle injury, so Michael Carter (just 0.1% rostered) stepped in after Conner went down.

If Conner can't return in time for Saturday's game against the Rams, Benson should be able to take over as the lead back. And if both backs sit, Carter would be the guy. Conner has averaged 18.5 touches per game this season, so this situation is critical for fantasy managers heading into the weekend.

Next RBs up

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints (47.6%): The Saints offense has been hit hard by injuries this season, and now Alvin Kamara is the latest casualty. He's dealing with a groin injury and could be shut down for the rest of the year. Kamara was averaging 21.1 touches per game. Miller has a similar skill set, so expect him to at least take on the same role. The Saints will face the Packers on Monday, so you can get a sneak peek at what the final two games might look like from Miller.

There's not much separating Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison in the Week 17 waiver wire preferences. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

Alexander Mattison (47.4%) and Ameer Abdullah (23.7%), Las Vegas Raiders: Sincere McCormick was placed on IR last week, leaving the Raiders to finish the season with the combo of Mattison and Abdullah. This pair is the definition of a committee last week, with Mattison getting 16 touches against the Jaguars while Abdullah saw 12. Both are solid flex options in deeper leagues in Week 17, especially with the Saints defense coming up. New Orleans is among the top-10 most generous in terms of RB fantasy points allowed entering "Monday Night Football."

Gus Edwards (52.5%), Los Angeles Chargers: Sure, he's not quite under 50%, but if he is available in your league, he should be a top priority. He's part of a committee with Kimani Vidal, but still managed 15 touches and 20.1 fantasy points last week against the Broncos, thanks to two touchdowns. Looking ahead, the Chargers face the Patriots and Raiders to close out the regular season, both of which sit among the top half of the league for most RB fantasy points allowed.

Next QBs up