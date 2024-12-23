The NFL is a "next man up" league. By extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season -- and now as the post-season unfolds -- that ultimately decide whether you're winning that crown or simply ready to start planning for next season. As always, every week we help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.
For most fantasy leagues, the playoffs started back in Week 15. In any case, whether you're still in the hunt for a championship or just trying to avoid that viral last-place punishment, I've got you covered.
Sunday gave us some monster performances that had fantasy managers either celebrating or at their wit's end. Jonathan Taylor, Justin Jefferson, Jayden Daniels, Chuba Hubbard, James Cook, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley all delivered big games. On the flip side, Josh Allen, Cooper Kupp, Joe Mixon, and Trey McBride didn't exactly live up to expectations.
We also saw some injuries that could impact your playoff push. Drake London went down with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, Kenneth Walker III is nursing an ankle issue, and Jalen Hurts was ruled out in the first quarter against the Commanders due to a concussion.
However, what could have the biggest fantasy impact is the ankle injury suffered by James Conner in the third quarter against the Panthers. With 47% of fantasy teams who made the playoffs in ESPN leagues having him on their roster, this one hurts. Trey Benson, the team's primary backup (18.1% rostered in ESPN leagues), was inactive due to his own ankle injury, so Michael Carter (just 0.1% rostered) stepped in after Conner went down.
If Conner can't return in time for Saturday's game against the Rams, Benson should be able to take over as the lead back. And if both backs sit, Carter would be the guy. Conner has averaged 18.5 touches per game this season, so this situation is critical for fantasy managers heading into the weekend.
Next RBs up
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints (47.6%): The Saints offense has been hit hard by injuries this season, and now Alvin Kamara is the latest casualty. He's dealing with a groin injury and could be shut down for the rest of the year. Kamara was averaging 21.1 touches per game. Miller has a similar skill set, so expect him to at least take on the same role. The Saints will face the Packers on Monday, so you can get a sneak peek at what the final two games might look like from Miller.
Alexander Mattison (47.4%) and Ameer Abdullah (23.7%), Las Vegas Raiders: Sincere McCormick was placed on IR last week, leaving the Raiders to finish the season with the combo of Mattison and Abdullah. This pair is the definition of a committee last week, with Mattison getting 16 touches against the Jaguars while Abdullah saw 12. Both are solid flex options in deeper leagues in Week 17, especially with the Saints defense coming up. New Orleans is among the top-10 most generous in terms of RB fantasy points allowed entering "Monday Night Football."
Gus Edwards (52.5%), Los Angeles Chargers: Sure, he's not quite under 50%, but if he is available in your league, he should be a top priority. He's part of a committee with Kimani Vidal, but still managed 15 touches and 20.1 fantasy points last week against the Broncos, thanks to two touchdowns. Looking ahead, the Chargers face the Patriots and Raiders to close out the regular season, both of which sit among the top half of the league for most RB fantasy points allowed.
Next QBs up
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (44.0%): Williams just made history as the first Bears rookie quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards in his debut season. He's also had four games with 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a solid Week 16 performance against the Lions, where Williams scored 22.7 fantasy points. In Week 17, he'll be up against a Seahawks defense that's allowed 18.0 QB fantasy points per game over the past month. This could be another big week for Williams.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (20.5%): Maye has been pretty consistent, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games. The dual-threat quarterback is in a great spot for Week 17 going up against a Chargers defense that's had recent difficulties in containing quarterbacks. Los Angeles has given up 19.5 fantasy points per game to the position over the last six weeks, including huge performances from Baker Mayfield (Week 15) and Bo Nix (Week 16).
Matt Bowen breaks down Bryce Young's big fantasy game against the Cardinals.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (4.9%): Young put up a season-high 27.1 fantasy points against the Cardinals on Sunday. It was his third game this year with both a passing and rushing touchdown, all of them coming in December. In Week 17, he faces a Buccaneers defense that has allowed the second-most QB fantasy points per game. In the previous meeting between these teams back in Week 13, Young finished with 23.6 fantasy points.
Anthony Richardson (53.0%), Indianapolis Colts: Just in case yours is one of the leagues in which Richardson is available, feel free to elevate him to being your top target at quarterback. The dual-threat QB will be facing a Giants defense that has allowed the eighth-most QB fantasy points per game this season.
Next WRs up
Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (33.1%): McMillan and Mike Evans have run a similar number of routes over the last three games as McMillan has stepped up as the Buccaneers' No. 2 WR. McMillan has seen six-plus targets and at least 16 fantasy points in both of those games. With matchups against the Panthers and Saints to close out the season, he's the must-add from the waiver wire if you're in need of a receiver.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens (22.3%): Bateman is having the best season of his career, with 39 catches on 63 targets, 668 yards, and eight touchdowns. Last week against the Steelers, the Ravens relied heavily on the run, limiting Bateman to just three targets and 8.4 fantasy points. However, things should change in Week 17 when Baltimore faces the Texans. Houston's defense allows the ninth-most WR fantasy points per game, so expect the Ravens to lean more on the pass.
Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (42.3%): Doubs put up 19 fantasy points in Week 15 against the Seahawks, thanks to two receiving scores. He's also leading all Packers pass-catchers with 27.0 routes per game, averaging 10.3 fantasy points and 5.3 targets on the season. Looking ahead, the Packers have two very favorable matchups left after tonight's meeting with the Saints -- the Vikings in Week 17 and the Bears in Week 18.
Next TEs up
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (44.2%): Schultz has had a quiet fantasy season, but he has posted 15-plus points in two of the past three weeks. The Texans are dealing with a thin TE group as they have three backups on IR. Additionally, injuries to Tank Dell and John Metchie III have also limited C.J. Stroud's passing options. Given all that, Schultz is in a prime spot to step up, especially against a Ravens defense that's allowed the sixth-most TE receiving yards per game this season.
Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (6.4%): Okonkwo had a breakout game against the Colts on Sunday, finishing with a season-high 11 targets and 19.1 fantasy points. That's now two consecutive games with at least 14 fantasy points. The change from Will Levis to Mason Rudolph at quarterback has definitely helped the Titans' passing game. Looking ahead to Week 17, Okonkwo has a solid matchup against the Jaguars defense, making him a solid option if you're in need.